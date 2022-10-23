Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.