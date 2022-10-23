Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 240 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $21,594,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

