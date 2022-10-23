Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

