Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.