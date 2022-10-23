Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMB Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.