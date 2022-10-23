Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby



Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

