Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.