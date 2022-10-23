Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 116.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.2% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

