Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.7% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

