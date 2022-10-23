Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 460 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $23,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 123.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 394,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PHM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

