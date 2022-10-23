Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Essent Group by 326.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

