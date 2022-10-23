Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 969,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 275,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

