Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

