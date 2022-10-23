Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,310 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in KE by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in KE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in KE by 275.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 200,354 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of KE stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -1.85. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

