Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

