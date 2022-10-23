Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Cowen

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $195.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

CCI stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

