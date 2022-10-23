Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

