Cwm LLC Buys 482 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

NYSE:TD opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

