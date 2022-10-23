Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

