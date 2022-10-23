Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 180,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 44,961 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 129,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after buying an additional 134,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

