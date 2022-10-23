Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

