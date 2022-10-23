Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $80.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

