Cwm LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $92.92 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 67.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

