Cwm LLC Has $174,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $407,000. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

