Cwm LLC Has $188,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

