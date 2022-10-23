Cwm LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $262.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.