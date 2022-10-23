Cwm LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

