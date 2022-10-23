Cwm LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT opened at $34.65 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

