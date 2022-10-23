Cwm LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $315.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.00 and a 200-day moving average of $336.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

