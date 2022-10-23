Cwm LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.