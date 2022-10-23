Cwm LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 2.8 %

CE opened at $94.64 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

