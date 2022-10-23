Cwm LLC Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $91.23 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

