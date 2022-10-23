Cwm LLC Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

