Cwm LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $179.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

