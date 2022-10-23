Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $24,993,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

