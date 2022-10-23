Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

