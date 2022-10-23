Cwm LLC Invests $202,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

