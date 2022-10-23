Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FDS opened at $407.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

