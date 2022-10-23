Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 230,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.