Cwm LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 18.7% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NIO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

