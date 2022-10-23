Cwm LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBUY opened at $39.46 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

