Cwm LLC Purchases 4,227 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

