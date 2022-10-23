Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $321.56 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.32 and its 200 day moving average is $368.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.