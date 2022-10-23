Cwm LLC Sells 435 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

