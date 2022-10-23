Cwm LLC Sells 817 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 281.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IVOV stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

