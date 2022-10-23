Cwm LLC Takes $213,000 Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $118,308.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,603,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,396,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 350,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,611 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SMR opened at $12.10 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.