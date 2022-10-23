D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.4% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

