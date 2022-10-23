Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $127.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.