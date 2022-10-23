DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 448.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 267.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 1,237,335 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 263.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after buying an additional 820,093 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

