DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

